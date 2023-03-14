Canada's Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa is closed because of a lack of ice

Ottawa's beloved skating canal has failed to ice over properly for the first time in its history. Scientists are trying to figure out how to sustain the tradition as global temperatures rise.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.