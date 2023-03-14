The first wiring map of an insect's brain hints at incredible complexity

Scientists mapped the 548,000 connections in the brain of a fruit fly larva, but they're far from repeating the feat with a grown fruit fly. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Feb. 9, 2023.)

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.