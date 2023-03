#2327: Supplication from a Sentra : The Best of Car Talk Reverend Tim's passengers think that he should own up to the real origin of the unholy smell in his Nissan, but the good Reverend called on a higher power for his Sentra salvation. Too bad he got a wrong number and ended up on our show instead! Will a well-placed air freshener deliver Reverend Tim to the promised land? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2327: Supplication from a Sentra Listen · 33:24