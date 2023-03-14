Breaking down the Jennifer Lopez Wedding Industrial Complex Canon

Enlarge this image United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo; Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate; Universal Pictures; RGR Collection/ Alamy Stock Photo United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo; Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate; Universal Pictures; RGR Collection/ Alamy Stock Photo

It's basically spring - which means wedding season is starting to rev up. And no one does weddings quite like Jennifer Lopez - both on-screen and off. Host Brittany Luse is joined by New York Magazine features writer Rachel Handler to break down J.Lo's wedding planning movies (the Jennifer Lopez Wedding Industrial Complex Canon), how they add to J.Lo's brand, and what they say about our investment in the real-life wedding industrial complex.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. Engineering support came from TK. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.