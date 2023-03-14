'Bad guys never think they're bad guys,' says veteran character actor Clancy Brown

Brown's been working since the 1980s, voicing Mr. Krabs in Spongebob and playing memorable villains in movies like The Shawshank Redemption and Highlander. He now has a supporting role in John Wick 4.

