Using Diabetes Medication To Treat Conditions Other Than Diabetes

Most people don't take medication for the side effects. But some Americans are turning to a group of diabetes medications for something other than relief from the disease. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are making headlines for their ability to stimulate weight loss.

This is a problem for diabetes patients who need the medication and can't get it. A rise in demand for these medications has led to shortages.

Companies are taking note of this demand. Last week, Weight Watchers announced it will acquire a telehealth operator called Sequence that can prescribe these medications.

But should potentially life-saving medication be available to those whose lives aren't at risk?

Joining our panel for this conversation is Dr. Disha Narang. Dr. Narang is an endocrinologist and an obesity medicine specialist with emphasis in diabetes at Northwestern Medicine. Also with us is Dr. Caroline Apovian. Dr. Apovian is co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Samhita Muckopadhyay also joins. She's a writer and former executive editor at Teen Vogue.

