Southern Africa's Cyclone Freddy set to be one of the longest and strongest ever

Cyclone Freddy is tearing its way through Southern Africa and is on track to be one of the longest lasting and strongest cyclones on record.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.