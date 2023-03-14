While the costs of some things are coming down, a lot of other prices are climbing

Inflation eased in February, but consumer prices are still up 6% from a year ago. The Fed is wrestling with how hard to crack down — a difficult calculation after the collapse of two regional banks.

