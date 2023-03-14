Florida tries to prepare for increasingly intense hurricanes

Last year, Hurricane Ian decimating parts of the state. Now, communities are trying to figure out how to prepare for increasingly intense storms due to human-caused climate change.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.