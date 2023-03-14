Remembering Pat Schroeder, who spent 12 terms in Congress fighting for women's rights

Pat Schroeder is being remembered as a feminist icon. Her 12 terms in Congress as a Colorado Democrat resulted in big strides for women's rights, including passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

