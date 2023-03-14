This law and philosophy professor warns neurotechnology is also a danger to privacy

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nita Farahany about her new book The Battle For Your Brain, which looks at the promise and perils of neurotechnology — tech that connects the human brain and computers.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.