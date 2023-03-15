Accessibility links
Tianna Esperanza's uphill climb to conquering 'Terror' Raised in lily-white Cape Cod, Mass. while one of the few persons of color around, Esperanza found their voice the old-fashioned way: by searching for it.

Tianna Esperanza, whose debut album Terror was released Feb. 17.

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Tianna Esperanza, whose debut album Terror was released Feb. 17.

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Raised in lily-white Cape Cod, Mass. while one of the few persons of color around, Tianna Esperanza found their voice the old-fashioned way: by searching for it.

To hear the full conversation, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Warning: The song/video below contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault that may not be appropriate for younger listeners/viewers.

