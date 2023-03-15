Facebook's parent company Meta is laying off another 10,000 workers

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Sam Schechner about the layoffs which will cut about 12% of Meta's workforce. This round follows a previous cut of 11,000 jobs.

