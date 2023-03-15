Florida is 1 of 11 states declining to accept federal money to expand Medicaid

With the end of the COVID public health emergency, 1.7 million people in Florida will soon lose their Medicaid health coverage. Despite that, officials have no plans to expand Medicaid in Florida.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.