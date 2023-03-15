'Rough Sleepers': How one person can make a difference caring for the unhoused

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to author Tracy Kidder about his new book, Rough Sleepers, which profiles Dr. Jim O'Connell, who runs an organization called Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

