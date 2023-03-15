Another atmospheric river unleashes more storms in rain-soaked California

Several parts of California face threats of flooding from rain and melting snow as an atmospheric river sweeps across the state. The state has been dealing with a series of extreme weather events.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.