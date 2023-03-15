As Pakistan authorities tried to arrest ex-Prime Minster Khan, clashes erupt

Pakistani police scuffled with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as officers arrived outside his home to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

