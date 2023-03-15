Meet The Volunteers Running Into A War Zone To Rescue Civilians

A group of volunteers is braving artillery barrages to evacuate residents from towns and cities in Ukraine's Donbas region, including Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in the eastern part of the country.



NPR's Frank Langfitt speaks with two rescuers, Kuba Stasiak, 29, a former journalist from Poland, and Andre West, 22, from Germany, who document their rescues on Instagram



This episode was produced by Connor Donevan and Christine Arrasmith with audio engineering by Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez. It was edited by Nishant Dahiya and William Troop. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.