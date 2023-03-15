A look at one volunteer's efforts to rescue civilians from Bakhmut, Ukraine

Kuba Stasiak, a young volunteer from Poland, has braved artillery barrages to evacuate residents from Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

