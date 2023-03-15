4,000 veterans live unhoused in LA County. 'City of Tents' explores Veterans Row

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with KCRW's Anna Scott about her podcast "City of Tents: Veterans Row." It focuses on a former homeless encampment outside a Department of Veterans Affairs campus.

