Have you been audited by the IRS? Tell us about it Getting audited by the IRS can be incredibly frustrating and a little scary. NPR's Code Switch wants to hear about your experience when you found out you were being audited.

Your Money

A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Getting audited by the IRS! It's incredibly frustrating. It's more than a little scary!

If you've personally been through the process of being audited and having to pore over a year's worth of finances to resolve the matter, NPR's Code Switch wants to hear from you!

