Near misses and other mishaps are setting off alarm bells in the aviation industry

After several recent incidents in which airplanes nearly collided, the FAA brought more than 200 aviation professionals and safety experts yesterday to find ways to improve safety.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.