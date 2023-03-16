Protests in Israel have the country's president warning of a possible civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a proposed compromise to his controversial judicial overhaul. President Isaac Herzog says Israel stands at the edge of the abyss.

