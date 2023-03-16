Doctor who exposed the size of the 2003 SARS outbreak dies at 91

Jiang Yanyong, the Chinese surgeon who blew the whistle on the country's SARS epidemic cover-up, has died of pneumonia in Beijing. He remained under state surveillance until his death.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.