'Chang Can Dunk' is the coming-of-age sports film Jingyi Shao wished for as a kid

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with filmmaker Jingyi Shao about Chang Can Dunk, a coming-of-age sports film about an Asian American teen's quest to reinvent himself — by learning to dunk.

