California storms are taking a toll on farmworkers like those in the town of Pajaro

In the area, berry fields have become small lakes, leaving workers without jobs, food and, in some cases, housing.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.