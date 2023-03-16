China's younger citizens grow wary of strained supports for the aging

China's society is aging quickly, straining public welfare and healthcare systems. Fearing the state may not be able to help them when they grow older, more young Chinese are turning to private pension funds.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.