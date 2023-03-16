Here's how the Cherokee Nation is spending opioid settlement money

Communities around the US are rushing to spend billions in opioid settlement money paid out by Big Pharma. The Cherokee Nation is investing $100 million in treatment, harm reduction and a fight against stigma.

