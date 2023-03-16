The News Roundup For March 17, 2023

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed this week, sending shockwaves through the financial world. Prominent Silicon Valley voices pleaded for the government to bail out depositors. They got their wish.

A judge in Texas heard arguments in a lawsuit against a widely-used abortion medication. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine filed the suit to overturn the FDA's approval of pills that account for more than half of abortions in the U.S.

The Biden administration approved a drilling project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve that would supposedly produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Environmental activists said this approval would violate the president's climate goals.

The Biden administration is demanding that the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok be sold. Otherwise, it risks a nationwide ban.

The Pakistani police were ordered by a court to halt the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday after authorities clashed with the former cricketer's supporters outside his home.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that his country is safer than the U.S. He was responding to critics after four Americans were attacked by cartel gunmen, leaving two dead.

The New York Times' Washington Correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Vice "Breaking the Votes"'s Host Todd Zwillich and NPR Senior Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Bejing Bureau Chief for The Economist David Rennie, PBS NewsHour Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin and the Associated Press's Global Enterprise Editor Indira Lakshmanan help us break down the week's top international headlines.

