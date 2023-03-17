France's government faces a no-confidence vote after Macron raises retirement age

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to reporter Lisa Bryant in Paris about French president Macron pushing through his pension plan overhaul without a full vote in parliament. Could outrage cost him his job?

