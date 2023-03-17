Hugging a bear, which sounds dangerous, is an actual job in New Mexico

State officials in New Mexico are hiring professional bear huggers. The listing reads: "must have the ability to hike in strenuous conditions" and "the courage to crawl into a bear den."

