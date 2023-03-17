The biggest banks in the U.S. are stepping in to save First Republic Bank

Eleven big banks are offering a lifeline to First Republic Bank, a smaller lender that's been under pressure since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed a week ago.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.