How Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro, from swing state Nevada, views immigration

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada about her immigration reform proposal, and her role as the Senate's first Latina.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.