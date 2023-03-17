In 1963, Gideon v. Wainwright assured criminal defendants right to an attorney

This week marks the 60th anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court case that guaranteed criminal defendants the right to a lawyer. That guarantee has been challenged by budgets and high demand.

