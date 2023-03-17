Memphis, Tenn., is home to the oldest high school band in the country

The Christian Brothers High School Band in Memphis turns 150 years old on Friday. It's the country's oldest continuously operating high school marching band.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.