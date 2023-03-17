How Adam Sandler carved out a niche in musical comedy: 'The guitar helped relax me'

Sandler will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19. He spoke to Fresh Air in 2019, along with writer/directors Josh and Benny Safdie, about their film Uncut Gems.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.