A woman wary of thieves in India finds a legion of helpers instead

Before going to India, Sri Pisharody warned her daughter to watch out for people trying to steal from them. But when they got there, the opposite happened.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.