Two halves of a 17th-century family portrait have been reunited

Art history sleuths in Europe have determined that two separate portraits by a 17th-century Flemish artist actually belong together — and the two works of art have been reunited in a Danish museum.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.