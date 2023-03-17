Lance Reddick, star of 'John Wick' and 'The Wire,' dead at 60

Lance Reddick, a long-time character actor best known for his roles on The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60.

He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles Friday morning, according to his rep Mia Hansen. Hansen said Reddick died from natural causes.

"Lance will be greatly missed," Hansen added.

Reddick's death comes as a shock to movie fans, as he was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, where he reprised his role as Charon. He did not attend the red carpet premiere of the film earlier this week.

Reddick started his acting career in the 90s, appearing in New York Undercover, The Nanny, Oz, Fringe and Bosch.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie and children Yvonne and Christopher.