Actor Mireille Enos on her new TV series 'Lucky Hank'

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mireille Enos, who stars in the new TV series "Lucky Hank." Also starring Bob Odenkirk, it's the story of an academic in a midlife crisis.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.