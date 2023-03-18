Two more drug companies joined Eli Lilly in lowering the cost of insulin

More drug companies lowered list prices for insulin this week. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kaiser Health News reporter Bram Sable-Smith about what that means for patients.

