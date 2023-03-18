Biden has big ideas for fixing child care. For now a small workaround will have to do

Companies applying for federal subsidies through the new CHIPS law must guarantee their workers have affordable child care but advocates say it won't solve the country's child care crisis.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.