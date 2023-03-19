Putin has made a surprise visit to the occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to Russian-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine. He also visited Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

