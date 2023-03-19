Volcanic activity on Venus spotted in radar images, scientists say

While in many ways different from Earth, Venus has some geological similarities to our own planet. And now, scientists have discovered evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.