The Supreme Court will hear a 20-year-old case on giving the Navajo Nation access to a water source

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Heather Tanana of the University of Utah to learn how a Supreme Court case could change the Navajo Nation's ability to draw water from the Colorado River Basin.

