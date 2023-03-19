A new campaign wants to protect child influencers from being exploited by their parents

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with University of Washington student Chris McCarty, who worked on state legislation to crack down on parental exploitation of child influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.