A symbolic Moscow meeting between Xi and Putin

NPR's Pien Huang speaks with Joshua Yaffa, author of the book Between Two Fires: Truth, Ambition, and Compromise in Putin's Russia, about Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow this week.

