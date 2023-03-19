The relationship between climate change and rising disease

NPR's Pien Huang talks to Dr. Benjamin Beard, deputy director of the CDC's division of vector borne diseases, about how climate change could be contributing to the spread of diseases.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.