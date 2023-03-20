Trump claims on social media that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matthew Galluzzo, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, about what to expect if ex-President Trump is indicted in a case involving hush money.

