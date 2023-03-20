4 people recall the invasion of Iraq and say the consequences live on

Twenty years have passed since the U.S. invaded Iraq. Four people who witnessed it firsthand share their impressions.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.